I'm overseas.

I apply for a new credit card. I already have one credit card from this bank.

My address is the address on file. US residential. There's no one there right now.

They mail the card.

I then request for replacement to my overseas address.

PS. Bank doesn't send new cards to PO box or overseas. Hence this trick.

If this is ok, how do I know if the new card is approved and mailed so I can ask for a replacement?