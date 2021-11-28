In this case:

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform focusing on global investors, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$300 million worth of its own American depositary shares (“ADSs”), representing its Class A ordinary shares, until December 31, 2022.

If the management decide to repurchase, can they do it without telling anyone before?

Do they have to tell the public after the repurchase is done?