My father is 58, with no retirement accounts. He's run a sole-proprietorship for most of his life with 0-1 employees and doesn't have too much in savings. We're exploring the options of a Traditional IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, and Self-Employed/solo 401k.

I want to start him easy on index or target date funds and maybe explore more down the road. I'm familiar with Traditional (and Roth) IRAs, though I'm starting to research the details of what happens near retirement age. He doesn't have much, his primary form of retirement right now is what he's put into social security.

Are there any issues I should watch out for if I just start him out on a Traditional IRA then later do a SEP IRA, Simple IRA, or Self-Employed 401k (if it's advantageous down the road)? Meanwhile we'll do some more research and find what's tax-friendly for him.