I'm about to reach the end of my patience with Vanguard.

Their systems are ancient.

I can't BELIEVE that they still offer none of these:

federated logins

read-only credentials

APIs

Maybe even worse, they don't offer great reporting / attribution to show how investments are performing (which is the main reason I'd want any of the above, so that I could securely export the transactions data into a 3rd party tool to analyze it easier there). (I REFUSE to share my Vanguard credentials with a 3rd party like Mint or Plaid or PersonalCapital; I care about security.)

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/102815/can-you-buy-vanguard-funds-through-another-brokerage.asp says:

Investors can buy and sell Vanguard mutual funds and ETFs through any number of brokerage firms and financial advisors.

If you buy directly through Vanguard, you may benefit from lower fees, better customer service, and additional product research.

Buying a Vanguard fund through a broker may involve commissions, loads, or other charges that are imposed by the broker, and not Vanguard directly—although this is not always the case. Check with your broker.

What are some brokers (that offer APIs, federated logins, and/or read-only credential capability) that offer Vanguard index funds with fees nearly as low as Vanguard?

Thanks.