This may just be a confusion with the linked author's wording.

I would rewrite the passage as the following:

The investment banks called these bundles "mortgage back securities or MBS". and they sold these MBS's [similar to] stocks and bonds [thus] to whomever wanted to invest in them.

MBS are securities distinct from stocks with similarities to bonds.

It may help to read Question about MBS and how it pays if you need details on MBS themselves.