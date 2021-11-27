0

Assume the market price is $100. Does the person with a limit buy at 1 cent get filled, or does the person with a market order get filled at a discount. Or is there some sort of safeguard? What would generally happen on an online broker.

Firstly, brokerages may have automated checks to stop this from happening. A too low price is a sign of a fat finger mistake, or an attempt at market manipulation.

Secondly, some stock markets forbid trades at prices that deviate too much from specific prices (e.g. relative to yesterday's opening/closing/high/low price). When trades breach these limits, "circuit breakers" are triggered, and a trading halt is imposed. The details depend on the jurisdiction and specific stock market.

