Why is the depreciation included in the operating cash flow (OCF) rather than the investing cash flow (ICF) section of a cash flow statement (indirect method)?

I haven't found the source from the standards or interpretations (IAS) as to why we don't add depreciation back to the assets (net) in the ICF.

  • If by IAS you mean the international accounting standards, while they no longer exist (they have been replaced by international financial reporting standards (IFRS) a while ago), the IAS were not interpretations but rules like the US GAAP set by the SEC.
Depreciation is the estimated wear & tear in a company's tangible assets during a certain period of time. It is also deducted from revenues in calculation of net profit which shows how much value the company has derived in net on an accrual basis during the same period from all activities.

To get how much value the company has derived only through operating activities instead on a cash basis in the same period (which is operating cash flow), non-cash expenses such as depreciation or non-operating expenses such as interest expenses, both of which are included in the income statement, and changes in operations-related balance sheet items such as an increase in payables are added (back) to net profit.

Investing cash flow measures in general how much the company has spent on acquisition and disposal of long-term assets on a cash basis. Adding depreciation to cash spent and received in acquisition and disposal of long-term assets, respectively, would yield a misleading result.

