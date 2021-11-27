i am not sure whether I ask my question in correct forum but please do not delete it or at least transfer to the related one. I have a binance account and recently I opened ADVcash account since binance does not support sepa transfer anymore. ADVcash fee is good for transferring to binance. Before opening an account I highlighted to advcash that my passport is from restricted country but I am legally living in Schengen zone and I asked whether I wont be in any trouble. They confirmed and verified my account. Thursday I sent 200euro to my account from my santander bank. They said that due to high volume of trabsfer sepa at least takes 3 business days. That is Ok. But my issue is that yesterday while checking my account it was appeared that "Unfortunately, we are not currently offering our services to users from the country you selected.". It was strange for me. Even though I asked them waiting for answer but legally I have a question. First of all, does anybody have experience with this company? They claimed that they are totally trusted. Secondly, in case my money deposited to their account what will be happened? Should they refund it or they can claim anything else to block the money?

Thanks