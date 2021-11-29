0

I have a cryptocurrency account at Binance account. However, as Binance no longer supports SEPA transfers, I recently opened another cryptocurrency account at advcash.

Before opening the account with advcash, I highlighted to them that my passport is from a restricted country but I am legally living in Schengen zone. I also asked whether I will be in any trouble, while in parallel they confirmed and verified my account.

On Thursday, I sent 200 EUR to my advcash account from Santander Bank. They [advcash/ Santander] said that due to high volume of transfers, SEPA transfers takes at least 3 business days.

The timeframe is okay for me. However, when I checked my advcash account yesterday, the system said, "Unfortunately, we are not currently offering our services to users from the country you selected." This was strange for me. While I am waiting for their response to my initial question on “whether I will be in any trouble”, I have the following questions in mind:

  1. Does anybody have experience with advcash? They claimed that they are totally trusted.
  2. In case my money is successfully deposited to their account, what will happen to my money given that they are not offering services to “the country I selected”? Should they refund it or can they withhold the money based on other facts?
Improve this question
New contributor
Ahmad Turani is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • No idea?.............
    – Ahmad Turani
    yesterday
  • 1
    "They claimed that they are totally trusted." Do any scammers not claim this? I have never heard of advcash, but... come on, do you understand the problem here? I thought crypto was supposed to enable 'trustless' transacting, and yet when the rubber meets the road...
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    53 mins ago

Your Answer

Ahmad Turani is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.