Looking at a B/S which is Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data in the 10-K of 2020 CCL.

The cash jumped from 518 to 9513 from year 2019 to 2020. It looks it came from the increasing of short-term borrowings and long term debts.

Are there ways to understand the details of the borrowings and debts? How they raised the money in what ways, from who, when, and in what conditions?