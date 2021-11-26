Cash flow is not the same as earnings, based on accounting rules that attempt to provide a more accurate and stable picture of a company's operations. What makes them different?

(A) Sometimes cash purchases are not considered expenses [like if a company buys a building, that isn't an 'expense' on the income statement, instead it is an increase to assets on the balance sheet], so cashflow is often less than earnings.

(B) Some times expenses are not cash-based. A common examples would be depreciation of fixed assets [like buildings, which weren't expensed originally, but are taken as expenses over time {to reflect that the building wears down over time}].

If A < B, then cashflow will be higher than earnings.