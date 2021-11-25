Suppose I am a private person living in an EU country (in my case in Germany) and I want to order some products from a shop resided in UK. Suppose that I request the product via email and the UK shop offers me a written quote. For example the product net price is 300 GBP, then a UK customer would pay 360 GBP because of 20 % UK VAT. Suppose the quote shows the price including UK VAT.

Now if I order the product from Germany, as far as I know I also have to pay 19% turnover tax. So is this correct, that I need to pay both taxes, the UK VAT and the German turnover tax?

Is there a way such that I have to pay only the 19% turnover tax and not the UK VAT? Are there any special requirements to the form of the quote to make this work?

I am also looking for reliable reference for possible answers to my questions.

Edit I just found one german source which says that I have to pay no UK VAT, but I am not sure of how reliable this information is (see here)