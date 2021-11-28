I need to send some Euros(€) as gift to a friend living in Germany.
If I send the the same worth of crypto(Bitcoin) as gift, will my friend be taxed in Germany?
German tax law currently treats cryptocurrency tokens as ordinary property. No tax is typically due when receiving such property. But the income from selling the property is taxable within the first year. This is complicated when a gift is involved.
This means that the tax due depends on when to acquired the bitcoins for which price, and on the date on which the recipient of the gift sells the Bitcoins. If you cannot provide suitable documentation that allow the cost basis + date of acquisition to be determined in a manner that is acceptable to German tax authorities, the safest method for the recipient would be to assume that the Bitcoins were acquired on the day of the gift for no cost, i.e. that the entire value would be taxable if sold within a year.
The tax rate to be applied would be the recipient's personal tax rate which could be zero for a typical student. Also, taxes are not due if the income from such sales is less than EUR 600 in that year.
This means that selling the gifted property will be tax-free in any of the following scenarios:
Since all of this is complicated and can require additional documentation, accepting a few % transaction costs for sending normal currency is probably a better idea. Depending on the currencies and the amounts involved, SWIFT, Paypal, and Wise can all be reasonable services. Within Europe, SEPA is hard to beat. Sending and selling Bitcoin isn't free either.