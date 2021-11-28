German tax law currently treats cryptocurrency tokens as ordinary property. No tax is typically due when receiving such property. But the income from selling the property is taxable within the first year. This is complicated when a gift is involved.

The profit from the sale is the difference between the price achieved by the sale and the price to which the property was acquired. You acquired the property, so your costs would be the basis. If you have bought Bitcoins multiple times, it is unclear which price should be used. The general practice is FIFO accounting where the price of the oldest Bitcoins you acquired is used.

The one year duration during which the sale is taxable starts with the acquisition, not with the gifting. So the date on which you bought the Bitcoins would be relevant. But the duration is extended to ten years if the cryptocurrency was used for commercial purposes, e.g. lending or staking.

This means that the tax due depends on when to acquired the bitcoins for which price, and on the date on which the recipient of the gift sells the Bitcoins. If you cannot provide suitable documentation that allow the cost basis + date of acquisition to be determined in a manner that is acceptable to German tax authorities, the safest method for the recipient would be to assume that the Bitcoins were acquired on the day of the gift for no cost, i.e. that the entire value would be taxable if sold within a year.

The tax rate to be applied would be the recipient's personal tax rate which could be zero for a typical student. Also, taxes are not due if the income from such sales is less than EUR 600 in that year.

This means that selling the gifted property will be tax-free in any of the following scenarios:

the property was sold at cost or at a loss

the property was acquired more than one year ago and not used for commercial purposes and you can document the acquisition date

the recipient has sold property for less than EUR 600 profit in that year

the recipient's total income in that year is below the income tax limit of about EUR 9000

Since all of this is complicated and can require additional documentation, accepting a few % transaction costs for sending normal currency is probably a better idea. Depending on the currencies and the amounts involved, SWIFT, Paypal, and Wise can all be reasonable services. Within Europe, SEPA is hard to beat. Sending and selling Bitcoin isn't free either.