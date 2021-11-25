I used to play Railroad Tycoon Deluxe (1993), the second video game in the groundbreaking Railroad Tycoon series. In the game, every player operates a railroad company. Every railroad company has publicly traded shares. It is possible for one railroad company to take control of another railroad company by conducting a hostile stock market takeover. To conduct a hostile takeover, a company buys up >50% of the issued shares of the takeover target. To defend against hostile takeovers, a company buys up its own shares, creating treasury shares. Since control of a company depends on owning at least 50% of a company's issued shares, a company can immunize itself from hostile takeovers by buying up at least 50% of its own shares (this prevents anyone else from owning more than 50% of the company's issued shares).

Is this how it works in real life? Is a company immune from hostile takeovers when more than half of its issued shares are treasury shares?