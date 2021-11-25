Thinking to buy my first house and it seems house buying in Hillsborough County Florida is way more costly than living on rent. I have researched many websites on how will I be able to save money on loan fees, and all the closing costs which apply during the closing.

All these websites give information on possible ways to save money by asking your lender and everything depends on the lender and the listing agent and buyer agent.

While doing my research I found out that I can save 3% of money by doing FSBO or Flat fee. But I don't have much idea of what paperwork is needed and what procedures to follow.

Does anyone have any idea of a similar website where they can help me buy a house and don't charge much and save my money as well?