From my understanding, you have to recheck most of the blockchain just to see if people have sent money to you. Outgoing transactions would just be remembered on device right? So how can wallets like Coinomi be so fast?
I know nothing about cryptocurrency wallet technology, but isn't it just a simple matter of querying a service that has already computed the balance of every single wallet in existence, and that updates the balances when there are new transactions on the blockchain?– Flux58 mins ago
How fast do you expect it to be?– Daniel22 mins ago