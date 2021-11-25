0

From my understanding, you have to recheck most of the blockchain just to see if people have sent money to you. Outgoing transactions would just be remembered on device right? So how can wallets like Coinomi be so fast?

Improve this question
New contributor
Manglemix is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • I know nothing about cryptocurrency wallet technology, but isn't it just a simple matter of querying a service that has already computed the balance of every single wallet in existence, and that updates the balances when there are new transactions on the blockchain?
    – Flux
    58 mins ago
  • How fast do you expect it to be?
    – Daniel
    22 mins ago

Your Answer

Manglemix is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.