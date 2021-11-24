Does the Treasury deposit its tax revenues from the previous year into its account at the Federal Reserve? Or does does the Fed credit the Treasury's account in the amount it intends to spend for the year? In other words, are last year's taxes used to pay for this year's spending or is this year's taxes used to pay for this year's spending?

Same with borrowing. Does the Treasury deposit its revenues from selling bonds into its account at the Fed or does the fed credit its account beforehand somehow?

Basically this boils down to the question of, functionally, does the govt spend first then tax/borrow the money back, or does it only spend what it already made from taxing and borrowing?