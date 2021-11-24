0

What is the best source/website for seeing if the housing prices are high or low? I am looking to buy a home but don't know where to look confirm if the housing prices in aggregate or by city/state are high or low.

  • What country are you in? In the US, I'd generally use the Case-Shiller index fred.stlouisfed.org/categories/32261 for whatever geographic region you're interested in. Other countries would use other indexes. Taking a step back, though, I'm not sure what action you'd take based on the index. You have to live somewhere after all so the choice is between renting and buying. That's not something that a housing price index is going to help you with.
