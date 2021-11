Ignoring that it it might be a scam.

Example: If a company or an individual sends me 50kUSD for me to pay freelancers on Upwork, which I do (i.e., I kept 0 USD, and spent 50kUSD on freelancers on Upwork). Do I have to pay any taxes on that?

You will have to account for it on your tax forms. The company will be sending you a 1099 so that they can claim the expense on their taxes. That means the IRS will be looking for those numbers on your tax forms.

Of course if you pay anybody $600 or more during the year you will have to send them a 1099, so that you can include the expense on your tax forms.

So if you distribute all the money by the end of the year, the result should be zero. But if the year ends with some money not fully distributed, then you could have taxable income.

Of course while doing this you will document all your income and expenses for your corporation.