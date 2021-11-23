-4

Refer to the following table.

Reliance 
Stock Price Strike Price Calls  Puts
69.50       65           6.80   1.65
69.50       70           3.50   3.45
69.50       75           1.70   6.80

5a. Suppose you buy a call option for $6.80 that matures in June with a strike price of $65. What is your dollar profit if the stock price in June is $70? What if it is $50? Calculate the rate of return.

5b. Now suppose you buy a put option for $1.65 that matures in June with a strike price of $65.What is your dollar profit if the stock price in June is $70? What if it is $50? Calculate the rate of return.

