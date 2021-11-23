Refer to the following table.

Reliance Stock Price Strike Price Calls Puts 69.50 65 6.80 1.65 69.50 70 3.50 3.45 69.50 75 1.70 6.80

5a. Suppose you buy a call option for $6.80 that matures in June with a strike price of $65. What is your dollar profit if the stock price in June is $70? What if it is $50? Calculate the rate of return.

5b. Now suppose you buy a put option for $1.65 that matures in June with a strike price of $65.What is your dollar profit if the stock price in June is $70? What if it is $50? Calculate the rate of return.