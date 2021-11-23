I have a rental property and have been reading heavily about straight line depreciation but I'm not quite grasping what it is and how I can benefit from my
$4,092.92 deduction come tax season? After the deduction, does this mean I can actually get some money from the IRS? And if I do get some money from the IRS, would this increase my Annualized Net income?
Some information below in case it's helpful
My Annualized Gross income is
$9,900
My Annualized Net income after all expenses paid is
$878.52
My Annualized Net Operating income is
$5,481.60
After doing my calculations:
LTV =
80%
Years = 27.5
Purchase Price =
$72,500
(LTV * Purchase Price) / 27.5 =
$4,092.92 depreciation
If you need more info, please need me know.