I have a rental property and have been reading heavily about straight line depreciation but I'm not quite grasping what it is and how I can benefit from my $4,092.92 deduction come tax season? After the deduction, does this mean I can actually get some money from the IRS? And if I do get some money from the IRS, would this increase my Annualized Net income?

Some information below in case it's helpful

My Annualized Gross income is $9,900

My Annualized Net income after all expenses paid is $878.52

My Annualized Net Operating income is $5,481.60

After doing my calculations:

LTV = 80%

Years = 27.5

Purchase Price = $72,500

(LTV * Purchase Price) / 27.5 = $4,092.92 depreciation

If you need more info, please need me know.