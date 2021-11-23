0

I have a rental property and have been reading heavily about straight line depreciation but I'm not quite grasping what it is and how I can benefit from my $4,092.92 deduction come tax season? After the deduction, does this mean I can actually get some money from the IRS? And if I do get some money from the IRS, would this increase my Annualized Net income?

Some information below in case it's helpful

My Annualized Gross income is $9,900

My Annualized Net income after all expenses paid is $878.52

My Annualized Net Operating income is $5,481.60

After doing my calculations:

LTV = 80%

Years = 27.5

Purchase Price = $72,500

(LTV * Purchase Price) / 27.5 = $4,092.92 depreciation

If you need more info, please need me know.

1
  • Note that you can only depreciate the cost of the house, not the land, so you should determine how much of the property's value is from the land and adjust your cost basis accordingly. Meaning if the market value of the whole property is $75,000 but the land is worth $15,000 then you can only depreciate 80% of the purchase price.
    – D Stanley
    44 mins ago

