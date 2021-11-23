I sent a flooring company money, and they haven't begun to do the job after a month and a half. I keep asking for my money back, but they're refusing to send it back. The company is LLC. Is there any way for me to dispute it?
Six weeks in, you are about halfway to an "egregious" delay of the project. You can pursue the matter in small claims court against the LLC.
For example, if your contract has a start month of October 2020 and your contractor has not started work and it’s already January 2021, most judges would consider that clearly egregious.
