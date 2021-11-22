I became a shareholder of certain company, which was listed on NASDAQ exchange. However, this company has been recently aquired by another company and the original stock was delisted from NASDAQ.

Here are some recent press releses related to this: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/flxn/press-releases

I totally missed the information that the stock will not be listed on exchange anymore and now I cannot sell my shares.

What should I do to get money for the shares? Will the new owner of the company buy my shares? How should I proceed?

Thanks for help.