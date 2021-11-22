There is a fast-approaching investment opportunity (January) that I very strongly believe will have significant short-term (2x - 5x within a matter of months) and long term returns. I need approximately $10k - $20k that I don't comfortably have in savings at the moment.

Would it be better to take out a home equity loan, or withdraw early from my 401k? Let's assume I'm borrowing $20k. (My home is valued at $294k according to Zillow, and I have $149k left to pay, so my LTV with a home equity loan would be around 57%. And I have about $147k in my 401k. I'm 40 years old.)

Are there even better options?