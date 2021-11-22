0

There is a fast-approaching investment opportunity (January) that I very strongly believe will have significant short-term (2x - 5x within a matter of months) and long term returns. I need approximately $10k - $20k that I don't comfortably have in savings at the moment.

Would it be better to take out a home equity loan, or withdraw early from my 401k? Let's assume I'm borrowing $20k. (My home is valued at $294k according to Zillow, and I have $149k left to pay, so my LTV with a home equity loan would be around 57%. And I have about $147k in my 401k. I'm 40 years old.)

Are there even better options?

Improve this question
New contributor
jbyrd is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • The investment opportunity sounds sketchy. I wouldn't risk your retirement funds or investing borrowed money on something that is a "Sure thing 2x-5x return in the short term"
    – JohnFx
    32 mins ago

Your Answer

jbyrd is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.