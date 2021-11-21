Lately all the banks around here (Latvia) have been sending out warnings about scammers that try to get access to your online banking. Fair enough. But what confuses me is - so, what can they do after that? I mean, obviously they can transfer my money wherever, but... those transactions will be traceable. They'll just be leaving a trail of breadcrumbs leading straight to them. Sure, if they hoodwink just one or two people the bank might not notice (and not believe the victims, since all the operations will be properly authorized), however it's obviously gotten to the point where the banks have are quite annoyed and are probably very interested in tracking them down. So why don't they? What can the scammers do that can get them money yet leave them untraceable?