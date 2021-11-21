You can make an extra payment to a credit card in any amount at any time. If it exceeds the current balance you owe, then your balance will go negative (meaning the card company owes you money). In your scenario, the balance would then revert to its previous level once the purchase transaction posts.

This is a way to prevent a purchase from even temporarily increasing your balance owed (credit utilization). However, this is typically not necessary because utilization is reported to credit bureaus monthly on your statement closing date. As long as you make a payment by that date, you can prevent your reported utilization from increasing.