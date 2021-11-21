Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 7 mins ago. Improve this question

I semi regularly get Spam calls, around once a week. Some part of my phone, not sure which one, it is a samsung android, detects it and displays spam detected. Usually I dont pick up. But sometimes I expect a call from an unkown number and pick up. Quite often the other end is just quiet. I say hallo a few times and hang up after around 10s. How does this scam work? Do they just confirm, that this is still an active number and somehow sell this information? That is the only benefit I see. The number is a normal local number and it doesnt cost me anything the pick it up. Are there other benefits spammers get from me picking up? It is also a bit unsettling to get such calls.