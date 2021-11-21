0

If I have a loan at 0% and can get a 7% return on my capital, then I wouldn't want to pay back that loan until the absolute last moment.

If I have a loan at 14% and can get 7% return on my capital, then I'd want to pay back the loan immediately.

But what about the in-between? What if I have a 6.9% loan?

  • Should I drag it on as long as possible, i.e. should I consider the 7% return on capital as a threshold?
  • Should I pay it more quickly than a 6.8% loan, but more slowly than a 7% loan? What would be the appropriate speed to pay back a 6.8% loan?

I'm not looking to have a precise answer to any of those questions, but I'm trying to understand how to model these sorts of situations and how to make the optimal decision in them.

  • 1
    How much tax do you pay on your investment returns?
    – Mike Scott
    48 mins ago
  • @MikeScott That's a great question, and I don't know! The real world is messy, but the exact numbers here aren't that important. Once I understand how to make these decisions, I can easily redo them for any tax-adjusted return.
    – user60561
    45 mins ago

