We hire contractors based on per square feet rate to accomplish the labour work for making cupboard, modular kitchen, TV stand.Let's say My cupboard is 8 by feet tall and 10 feet in width. Then 10 by 8 is 80 square feet and I'd be paying per square feet rate like 400 Rupees. so the total labour cost of the work is 80 * 400 = 32,000 likewise I have some other work. Together it'd come upto 150 thousand rupees as labour fee. The contractor wants 10k as advance and he wants 1k per person for single day of work. The contractors are locally known for cheating the customers by extending the number of days to get the work done and customer would have already overpaid the contractor.

So I just want to come up with a formula on deciding the how much salary per person and advance I should give to contractor so that I won't come into the situation of overpaying the contractor.