I am reading literature relating to Central Bank Digital Currency)CBDC), I faced a termed called "Hybrid CBDC" from Lannquist,2020, p.7

I am looking for the meaning of this word but still not yet fully understood.

Hybrid CBDC architectures incorporate a two-tier structure with direct claims on the central bank while real-time payments are handled by intermediaries. Several variants of the hybrid architecture can be envisioned

In specific, what does "two-tier structure with direct claims on the central bank while real-time payments are handled by intermediaries" mean? Could you please explain it to me and/or give me an example?