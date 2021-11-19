0

Let's say you are trading a perpetual futures derivative of Bitcoin.

I've always understood that these perpetual products have no net unrealized profit or loss, that is, if Bitcoin's market cap increases by 1 trillion dollars, then the net P&L between all perpetual traders will still be zero.

Similarly, if Bitcoin's market cap drops by 100 billion dollars, the net P&L will still be zero.

However my question is simply to ask: is what I said above true?

I couldn't find any definitive answer on the internet, but I'd imagine it's the case because of the 1:1 long:short ratio requirement.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.