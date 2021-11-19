Let's say you are trading a perpetual futures derivative of Bitcoin.

I've always understood that these perpetual products have no net unrealized profit or loss, that is, if Bitcoin's market cap increases by 1 trillion dollars, then the net P&L between all perpetual traders will still be zero.

Similarly, if Bitcoin's market cap drops by 100 billion dollars, the net P&L will still be zero.

However my question is simply to ask: is what I said above true?

I couldn't find any definitive answer on the internet, but I'd imagine it's the case because of the 1:1 long:short ratio requirement.