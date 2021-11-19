0

I have made $7200 working for a temp service this year, then I was hired in straight into the company and hope to gross about $3700 for the previous last two weeks and the remainder of the year. I have made $438 on a side gig. I am needing a gross of $12800 to get my rebates on ACA insurance. So far earned I have about 7200 + 3700 + 438 = 11338.

I also have invenstment dividends so far of $284 for the year and unrealized capital gains of $1300. So this gives 11338 + 1300 + 284 = 12922 as my gross income am I right? Then I would be able to get almost $5000 back in ACA premiums.

To make this wind up more surely in my favor I was thinking about using my $54000 life savings to get a mutual fund with low volatility and high dividend payout during the end of the year.

What do ya'll think?

  • Unrealized capital gains don't count as income. Unless you're suggesting you'll realize them before the end of the year?
    – Craig W
    1 hour ago
  • Yeah I'm thinking of selling
    – Grant314
    1 hour ago

