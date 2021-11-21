1

I have made $7200 working for a temp service this year, then I was hired in straight into the company and hope to gross about $3700 for the previous last two weeks and the remainder of the year. I have made $438 on a side gig. I am needing a gross of $12800 to get my rebates on ACA insurance. So far earned I have about 7200 + 3700 + 438 = 11338.

I also have invenstment dividends so far of $284 for the year and unrealized capital gains of $1300. So this gives 11338 + 1300 + 284 = 12922 as my gross income am I right? Then I would be able to get almost $5000 back in ACA premiums.

To make this wind up more surely in my favor I was thinking about using my $54000 life savings to get a mutual fund with low volatility and high dividend payout during the end of the year.

Improve this question
New contributor
Grant314 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Unrealized capital gains don't count as income. Unless you're suggesting you'll realize them before the end of the year?
    – Craig W
    yesterday
  • Yeah I'm thinking of selling
    – Grant314
    yesterday
  • Note you can sell to realize a gain and immediately buy back if you still want the investment; the wash-sale deferral only applies to losses not gains. Was the 'temp service' as an employee or contractor? Half of any SE tax (about 7.5% of SE income) is subtracted before AGI as used for PTC. Any chance of the (new) employer paying a Christmas bonus? Or giving you some taxable (hence reportable) fringe benefit(s)? Good luck.
    – dave_thompson_085
    3 hours ago
1

You are cutting it so close to the minimum AGI, that you might benefit from filling out the draft tax forms for 2021. These are only draft, not official, but they should be better than relying on the 2020 forms.

Form 8962 (draft form for 2021)

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Grant314 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.