as in the picture.Before I placed an order.The best ask was 0.35 and did not move at all.This option's volume was very low.

And then I placed a 0.30 sell order, size was 73. Suddenly the best ask size grow to 2k.Someone is following my order.

I repeat updating my order lower the price to 0.15. And so it goes to 0.15.It will always follow me.

I'm using IBKR and have real time price data they even tell you the bid and ask came from which exchange.So I guess the price data should be authentic.

This behaviour could also be found at high volume options like AMD and NVDA's stock and option trade, but in a much shorter time period.

My question is who is doing this and how can they make money by doing this? The market maker's auto trading programs?