I need help locating governmental, industry and/or academic sources that would show the average employment length for stockbrokers in US and of stockbrokers at Morgan Stanley US specifically.

I have located these:

These indicate a 4.3 avg length, but I need official sources (governmental, industry related e.g. FINRA, SIMFA, SEC, or academic research papers or studies) that would back up this result or indicate a different value that I could quote.