Last year I freelanced year round in the U.S. For work performed from Jan-Oct I received a 1099-NEC (Non-employee compensation tax form) from my clients. However, from Nov-Dec I worked for a new client who offered to withhold taxes from my checks, and I liked the idea. So I filled out the W-4 they sent me, and I received a W-2 in the mail the following spring.

The problem is that now my tax preparer says that I only qualify for home office expense deductions if I'm self-employed. Therefore, the 2-month period where I received W-2 income cannot be included because that technically makes me an employee so no longer self-employed. Is this true? I was still working on a freelance basis for 2 months, and there were no benefits received other than the convenience of having my taxes withheld for me. All my self-employment & home office expenses remained the same.

Therefore, the 2-month period where I received W-2 income cannot be included because that technically makes me an employee so no longer self-employed. Is this true?

If they are giving you a W-2, and had you fill out a W-4, then you are not a freelancer, you are an employee. That means the state and federal government require them to provide benefits if you have enough hours.

I was still working on a freelance basis for 2 months, and there were no benefits received other than the convenience of having my taxes withheld for me. All my self-employment & home office expenses remained the same.

The rules about deducting expenses, become more complex if you are an employee. Recent tax changes have basically eliminated the ability to deduct expenses for stuff. To deduct expenses for office space, there are tests you have pass regarding exclusive use of the space, and for the convenience of the employer. Your tax preparer can help determine if you can deduct the space.

