Last year I freelanced year round in the U.S. For work performed from Jan-Oct I received a 1099-NEC (Non-employee compensation tax form) from my clients. However, from Nov-Dec I worked for a new client who offered to withhold taxes from my checks, and I liked the idea. So I filled out the W-4 they sent me, and I received a W-2 in the mail the following spring.

The problem is that now my tax preparer says that I only qualify for home office expense deductions if I'm self-employed. Therefore, the 2-month period where I received W-2 income cannot be included because that technically makes me an employee so no longer self-employed. Is this true? I was still working on a freelance basis for 2 months, and there were no benefits received other than the convenience of having my taxes withheld for me. All my self-employment & home office expenses remained the same.