So I am new to investing and currently use an AUD account to invest, but mostly trade USD denoted instruments (mainly XAUUSD). Therefore I am getting unwanted exposure to AUDUSD because of the conversion into my account currency.

So my question is, what different methods would you suggest to hedge against this risk? From what I have read on the main methods are using swap, options or futures. Obviously, I could also take a position on AUDUSD, but in this case how would I quantify the risk to determine the amount I need to hold in AUDUSD to hedge?

Thank you in advance! Any help is honestly very appreciated.