My situation is pretty simple, I am a European citizen working for a US based company. I would like to exercise my vested stock options and hold the stock long term since both the exercise price and fair market value are very low at the moment. The idea is to avoid future gain taxes if the fmv is higher when/if I leave the company.

Will this make me taxable in the US or involve me with the IRS or USA tax system in any way? I am essentially just looking to exercise and hold onto the stock as a "what if", but I would like to minimize the amount of paperwork or other issues I could find out over time.

Thank you