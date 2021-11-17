I have a certain amount of stock options (NSO) that I can acquire at the startup I work for. For personal reasons, I will have to eventually leave the company. I do believe in the company, and the price at which I can exercise is very low. I am a complete newbie when it comes to stock options. I was convinced that I had to sell the shares to a third party in a given limited time, while instead it looks like that's just the exercise period.

My first question would be, does it make sense to hold onto stocks that might eventually have a certain value or will I find myself paying taxes year after year? I am based in Europe.

My second question would be related to point 2. Does such a thing exist or was I confused? The agreement is about 30 pages in lawyer language so I am not super confident in what I am inferring.

Thank you.