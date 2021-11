I've noticed on a certain website the same message keeps being spammed as a random reply to comments. The message is:

Hi. How can i withdraw tokens? ethereum pass 0x(long hex ID here)

I'm sure they wouldn't bother to spam people if they didn't anticipate getting money out of it somehow, but I honestly can't imagine how the scam would set someone up to scam money.

Anyone able to explain how this scam is suppose to work?