In a class we've been taught how to calculate some basic bonds pricing formulas with Excel and a bit of algebra when the quantity to be calculated is not a Excel formula. I've been very troubled with a formula that I suspect is wrong.

Concretely the professor gave us the following equation that represents the money that has to be wired effectively if there's going to be a transaction for a certain bond at current price-yield.

The expression is the following:

Money to wire = (Face Value * Dirty price)/100

Is this equation right? If not what is its correct form? I could not find any similar formula on the internet. Also, if it's right why is 100 dividing?

Thanks.

EDIT: I ask since I have not been able to find any similar formula on the internet or the references we're using in class.