-1

In a class we've been taught how to calculate some basic bonds pricing formulas with Excel and a bit of algebra when the quantity to be calculated is not a Excel formula. I've been very troubled with a formula that I suspect is wrong.

Concretely the professor gave us the following equation that represents the money that has to be wired effectively if there's going to be a transaction for a certain bond at current price-yield.

The expression is the following:

Money to wire = (Face Value * Dirty price)/100

Is this equation right? If not what is its correct form? I could not find any similar formula on the internet. Also, if it's right why is 100 dividing?

Thanks.

EDIT: I ask since I have not been able to find any similar formula on the internet or the references we're using in class.

Improve this question
New contributor
manifold is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

manifold is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.