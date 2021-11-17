I believe that the long-term capital gains holding periods are different. For an early-exercised NQSO, it would be treated as long-term capital gains if you hold it for 1 year after exercise, but for an early-exercised ISO, it would only be treated as long-term capital gains if you hold it for 1 year after vesting.

Also, I believe early-exercised ISOs have to be held for two years from grant in order to not trigger a "disqualifying disposition". If a "disqualifying disposition" occurs, then the gain up to vesting will be taxed as compensation, and only the gain after vesting treated as capital gains. No such issue exists with early-exercised NQSOs.