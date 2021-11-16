Let's say one is being given employee stock options with a relatively low exercise price, such that it makes sense to do an 83(b) early exercise. In that case, would it matter if they are incentive stock options (ISOs) or non-qualified stock options (NQSOs) from the perspective of the recipient? Since they will all be exercised with fair market value (FMV) equal to exercise price, there is no income realized, either for AMT or regular income tax purposes. And after the exercise, they become shares with a basis of the exercise price. So would it matter at all if they started out as ISOs or NQSOs?