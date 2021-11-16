0

I don't know if it makes sense, I'm just wondering about its logic. For instance, Elon Musk has a huge amount of Tesla shares, and right now he is selling his shares like a madman. Does the Tesla stock price get affected? Does it go down or the opposite?

Improve this question
New contributor
12 yrs old noobie investor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

A major investor selling their shares will significantly increase supply for the stock while demand probably stays the same. The price would decrease.
Obviously a major investor will not just throw shares worth billions on the market but rather use tools like an iceberg order or direct trading with other investors

Improve this answer

Your Answer

12 yrs old noobie investor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.