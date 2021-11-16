I don't know if it makes sense, I'm just wondering about its logic. For instance, Elon Musk has a huge amount of Tesla shares, and right now he is selling his shares like a madman. Does the Tesla stock price get affected? Does it go down or the opposite?
A major investor selling their shares will significantly increase supply for the stock while demand probably stays the same. The price would decrease.
Obviously a major investor will not just throw shares worth billions on the market but rather use tools like an iceberg order or direct trading with other investors