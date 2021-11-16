I learned the other day that the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is defined as follows:

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weighted_average_cost_of_capital

Basically, investors give money to the company via either debt or equity financing. Those investors expect a return r_i on their investment. The WACC weights the return by how much money the investors has, giving an overall expected rate of return that the company must meet in order to satisfy investors.

My question is, prior to securing money from investors, suppose founders put their own money into the company or get donations that require no compensation. Does that money count towards the WACC?

Presumably, the founders hope for a return on their own investment in the company, so I wasn't sure why it wouldn't contribute to the rate of return they seek to achieve.