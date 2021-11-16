0

I learned the other day that the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is defined as follows: enter image description here

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weighted_average_cost_of_capital

Basically, investors give money to the company via either debt or equity financing. Those investors expect a return r_i on their investment. The WACC weights the return by how much money the investors has, giving an overall expected rate of return that the company must meet in order to satisfy investors.

My question is, prior to securing money from investors, suppose founders put their own money into the company or get donations that require no compensation. Does that money count towards the WACC?

Presumably, the founders hope for a return on their own investment in the company, so I wasn't sure why it wouldn't contribute to the rate of return they seek to achieve.

Improve this question
0

Equity = shares bought in the company [including the initial investors] + net historical income - dividends paid out. So, the required return on equity is not just based on the initial share purchases, it includes any increases to equity [you suggested 'donations', but more realistic would just be net income].

If I start a business for $100 in share purchases, and it earns $200, and then I borrow $50 of debt, my total capital would be $350, and WACC would be based on ((the rate of interest on debt * $50) + (the rate of return needed on equity * $300)) /350.

WACC is not an exact number per se [especially for private businesses where the true cost of equity can be hard to quantify]. More so, it is a signal of the consideration that must be made that capital contributors [both debt and equity] could pull their money and invest elsewhere, and they should earn something commensurate with the risk they are assuming. Rough numbers can be helpful to build a framework of understanding as to the impacts of changing the company's capital structure [level of debt vs level of equity].

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.