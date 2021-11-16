I'm not the most financially literate person, but what we are trying to achieve is to project a growth rate for the cannabis industry in Texas based on results from other states. The issue is, for a few states, we have five years of data, but for a few states we have less. What we've tried to do is calculate yearly increase for each state, and then average them together for the average yearly increase per state. Then by averaging those together we have what a possible increase for a state entering legalization (in theory). The problem is when we just do it based off of a 5 year span, our averages are wildly different. If someone could point us in the right direction, that would be much appreciated. I know this is probably a big topic with many nuances, and maybe our averages are skewed because of lack of data available.