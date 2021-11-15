If I live in Maine but work in New Hampshire, do I owe income tax in Maine on my New Hampshire-based income?
I do not believe that Maine and New Hampshire have any tax reciprocity agreement.
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If I live in Maine but work in New Hampshire, do I owe income tax in Maine on my New Hampshire-based income?
I do not believe that Maine and New Hampshire have any tax reciprocity agreement.