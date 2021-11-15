My partner and I are looking to buy a home together in California and set up a contract for splitting the equity. I would pay the 20% downpayment on my own, and thereafter my partner and I would split mortgage payments 50%-50%.

All the examples I've found for joint ownership contracts show an equity split that remains constant over time, e.g. 70%-30% split between partners. But in this scenario, each partner's share of equity would vary over time.

We would like a contract where:

The initial 20% equity following the downpayment is split 20%-0% (i.e. one partner gets all of the equity from the downpayment, the other partner gets nothing, and the 80% balance goes into the mortgage)

With each mortgage payment, we each increase our share of the equity by an equal amount until the mortgage is paid off.

If we split up any time before the mortgage is paid off, the equity split would be (20% + .5X) for one partner, and .5X for the other, where X is the total equity acquired via the mortgage payments.

When the mortgage is fully paid the resulting equity split would be 60%-40% -- again, that's (20% + .5X) for one partner, and .5X for the other.

Is this possible?