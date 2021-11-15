I am looking for a way (preferably a simple way) to purchase stocks on NASDAQ from Europe. So far I have tried a few brokers: X-Trade Brokers (xtb), Plus500, TD Ameritrade, InteractiveBrokers. These either do not have NASDAQ-listed stocks, or do not allow registration from Europe.

There are few related questions, such as this one or this one, but none of them actually provide an answer to my question.

Does anyone know of a free-to-register online brokerage which allows registration from Europe, and holds NASDAQ-listed stocks such as Progenity (PROG)?