Example : BUY BANK NIFTY 39000 PUT @ 246
In trading platform there is no choice like this. How does one interpret this in simple language.
BUY BANK NIFTY 39000 PUT @ 246
It means what it says:
It's a BUY order for a PUT
The underlying is the BANK NIFTY
The strike price is 39,000
The cost is 246
This entire statement is what a buy order would look like.
If you don't know what these terms mean then you should read about what options are.