Example : BUY BANK NIFTY 39000 PUT @ 246

In trading platform there is no choice like this. How does one interpret this in simple language.

  • Where are you seeing this? My guess would be that someone bought a PUT option on the BANK NIFTY index with a strike at 39,000 for a 246 premium, but without the context that's just a guess.
    – D Stanley
    13 mins ago
BUY BANK NIFTY 39000 PUT @ 246

It means what it says:

  • It's a BUY order for a PUT

  • The underlying is the BANK NIFTY

  • The strike price is 39,000

  • The cost is 246

This entire statement is what a buy order would look like.

If you don't know what these terms mean then you should read about what options are.

